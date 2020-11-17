Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Blake Horstmann

The season 14 runner-up returned to reality TV for season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2019. His time in Mexico quickly turned tumultuous after it was revealed he had relationships with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Godwin and Kristina Schulman prior to filming.

“I have, like, PTSD, and I obviously don’t mean that as in, like, Vietnam, Army, like whatever, but I do when I start thinking about being back down on that beach. Like, my heart races, my palms sweat,” Blake said on his “Behind the Rose” podcast in August 2020. “I think that I’d have anxiety attacks [if I did another season of BiP]. Like, I really do. So I don’t know if I could do actually Paradise down on that beach, but I still believe in the show.”

In July 2020, Blake teased he was back on the dating scene.