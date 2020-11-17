Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Chris Randone

Chris found love with Krystal Nielson on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. After getting engaged on the show, the twosome moved in together in San Diego. Chris and Krystal returned to Mexico during season 6 of BiP to exchange vows in June 2019. Less than a year later, however, the twosome called it quits in February 2020. Chris exclusively told Us in August 2020 that Krystal had moved on and filed for divorce. That November, Krystal announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

“Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken,” Chris wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with.”

In 2020, Chris teamed up with Bachelorette season 13 alum Eric Bigger to write a self-help book titled TRANS·FOR·MA·TION: Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life.