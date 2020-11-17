Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Colton Underwood

Following a stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, the former football player was named the season 23 Bachelor in 2018. While he found love with Cassie Randolph, the twosome called it quits in April 2020 after Colton recovered from coronavirus. He was later spotted with actress Lucy Hale but denied that they were dating.

Their split turned messy in July 2020 when Cassie appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! After he slammed her appearance, the grad student accused Colton of trying to “monetize” their breakup by writing a new chapter of his book, The First Time. While Colton claimed they were on better terms during an August 2020 interview, noting Cassie approved of his new chapter, she filed a restraining order against him in September 2020. In the court docs, Cassie accused Colton of stalking, placing a tracking device in her car and harassment via “unsettling text messages.”

After nearly two months, Colton revealed Cassie filed to drop the order against him.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” he said in a statement to Us on November 3, 2020. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Colton, who deleted all of the content on his Instagram account, has laid low since the legal drama.