Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Jason Tartick Becca Kufrin Season 14 The Bachelorette Where Are They Now
Jason Tartick

The consultant found love with another Bachelorette, season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe, in January 2019. That May, the couple moved in together in Nashville, where Kaitlyn previously lived with ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

 

The duo, who temporarily relocated to L.A. while Kaitlyn competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, share two dogs Pinot and Ramen. While the pair aren’t engaged — yet — both Kaitlyn and Jason been open about their plans to tie the knot and have a family together in the future.

 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Jason started a weekly newsletter, Restart, to give financial tips and advice.

 

