Joe Amabile

While he was eliminated on night one of Becca’s season, “Grocery Store Joe” made a name for himself while dating Kendall Long on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and competing on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. After more than a year together, Joe and Kendall announced their split in January 2020.

Joe subsequently moved back to Chicago and cohosts Bachelor Nation’s “Click Bait” podcast with Hannah Ann Sluss and Tayshia Adams.