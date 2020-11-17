Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

John Graham

The former Venmo engineer appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise but found love off-camera with Brittni Nowell in 2019. John popped the question in November 2020.

“It’s official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first. I’m blessed to have won at life by finding you ❤️,” he wrote alongside pics from the proposal. “I proposed along the Sonoma coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I’m pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me. Don’t ever let me go!”

Becca sent her love in the comments section, writing, “Congrats you two! So happy for you both 💖.”