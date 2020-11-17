Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Jordan Kimball

Jordan had a short-lived engagement to Jenna Cooper after the pair met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The twosome went their separate ways, however, amid allegations that she wasn’t on the show for the right reasons, which she denied. Jordan returned for season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, but was sent home after a fight with Christian Estrada.

Later that year, Jordan started seeing girlfriend Christina Creedon. He announced in November 2020 that he was going to start officiating weddings.