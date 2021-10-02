Everything We Know About the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

How Will the COVID-19 Crisis Affect the Games?

In August 2021, the IOC explained that they are seeing how the coronavirus pandemic “evolves around the globe and especially in China” before making a final decision on whether spectators can attend the sporting competition.

According to the New York Times, Chinese staff working the Games will have strict restrictions to try and slow the spread of the virus. The staff will reportedly be required to live in the Olympic bubble, unlike the staff at the Tokyo Olympics, who were allowed to return home each night. Restrictions for athlete, press and spectators has yet to be decided upon.