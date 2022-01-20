NBC Sports Reporters Won't Attend Beijing Olympics Due to COVID-19 Concerns

NBC Sports Reporters Are Out

In January 2022, NBC Sports announced that reporters for the network would not attend the games because of coronavirus. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford, [Connecticut], facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, NBC Sports’ Senior Vice President of communications, told USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics.”