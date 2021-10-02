Everything We Know About the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Pressures to Boycott

In September 2021, some of the world’s largest broadcast companies, including NBC, have been asked by human rights groups to cancel their coverage of the Winter Games. In an open letter from minority rights groups in China and the surrounding areas, the broadcasters were encouraged to forgo the usual coverage in order to stop “being complicit” in “worsening human rights abuses” in China.

The United States and other democracies have also been asked to boycott the Olympics altogether amid alleged evidence of genocide in Xinjiang, China, against the Uyghur population. More than 180 campaign groups have signed a letter citing the country’s alleged human rights violations, claiming that the Games will only strengthen China’s ruling communist party.