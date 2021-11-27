Bringing the Drama

Peacock released its first look at the upcoming series in November 2021. The one-minute teaser painted a much more serious and dramatic picture than fans of the original would recognize.

“This is a story,” Smith narrates as the Will character falls backward into a pool with all his clothes on, as pieces of his life in Philadelphia float past him. “All about how my life got flipped, turned upside down.”

As Smith continues to speak in a low, strong voice, Will starts swimming toward a golden crown in the water, edging closer and closer to a grand throne. “I looked at my kingdom. I was finally there, to sit on my throne,” he concludes, giving a shout-out to the ‘90s series’ hip-hop theme song.