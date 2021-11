Full Cast Is Set

The streaming service announced its stars, including Banks as Will, in September 2021. Adrian Holmes and Cassandra Freeman will play Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, respectively, while Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar will portray their children: Carlton, Hilary and Ashley.

Jimmy Akingbola (as their butler Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (as Will’s BFF Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (as Will’s love interest, Lisa) round out the cast.