The Movie That Inspired the Reboot

The new series is a reimagining of the ‘90s comedy inspired by Cooper’s viral fan film by the same name. In 2019, Cooper released the trailer for his spin on Smith’s life, giving it a deeper, more serious tone than the original.

“That’s what really clicked in my mind when I saw the trailer that Morgan did. The concepts in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined as a drama. A real kid from West Philadelphia, modern day. A Black family in Bel Air,” Smith explained in a September 2020 YouTube video. “The Carlton character, modern day: a Black, young republican. What’s the Hilary character in a world of Instagram and social media? What does that become? Uncle Phil, a Black lawyer turned judge. Aunt Viv, a professional woman that decided to raise her family and now that her kids are older making her way back. All of that stuff is so rich.”