Who Was in the Original?

The NBC sitcom ran from 1990 to 1996 with Smith as its lead. After leaving Philadelphia, Will moves to Bel Air to live with his aunt and uncle, Vivian (Janet Hubert) and Philip Banks (James Avery), and their three children, Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), Hilary (Karyn Parsons) and Ashley (Tatyana Ali). The rest of the original cast featured the butler Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell), Will’s best friend Jazz (DJ Jazzy Jeff) and Will’s mom, Viola Smith (Vernee Watson).

Nia Long started playing Will’s love interest, Lisa Wilkes, in 1991. Daphne Reid replaced Hubert in 1993 as Aunt Viv and one year later, Ross Bagley came on board as Will’s cousin Nicky Banks. In 2013, Avery died at the age of 68.