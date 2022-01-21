Alli’s Initial Thoughts

“Frankly, I was more shocked that he actually said it publicly than I was [by] the actual news itself,” Alli Dore exclusively told Us. “I feel like after all the back and forth that happened and all the things that were said about Dani, there should have been a public apology in there to her.”

The third stew went on to say that she “wasn’t shocked at all” by Jean-Luc’s announcement because she always knew he was the father. “I speak to Dani nearly every day and I never doubted her word,” she explained. “That’s why Colin [Macrae], Daisy, Natasha [De Bourg] and I have been so supportive — and at times defensive — of Dani. It was very disappointing to see the way it unfolded.”