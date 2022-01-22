Colin Wasn’t Surprised

Colin MacRae exclusively told Us that he “knew all along” that Jean-Luc was the father. He added that he has “no respect for JL as a father,” especially not after his recent public statements.

“Its never too late to redeem yourself with actions, but this pathetic attempt at owning up to being a father just for the sake of social media, with a complete lack of any form of support in real life, gains no respect from me whatsoever. Which is a crying shame because every child deserves to have a father,” the chief engineer added.

Lilly’s father hasn’t spoken to Colin in months. “He won’t reply to me, since I called him out at the very beginning to step up to the plate and be a man,” the YouTuber explained.