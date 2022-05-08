Top 5

‘Below Deck’ Franchise Couples That Got Together Outside of Their Seasons

Below Deck Mediterranean Chief Stew Katie Flood Discusses Her Past Romance With Jack Stirrup
Katie Flood and Jack Stirrup Bravo (2)
Katie Flood and Jack Stirrup

Before joining season 6 of Below Deck Med, the chief stew revealed that she dated Jack and that he has a tattoo of her face on his arm.

“I know a lot of his girlfriends often aren’t the biggest fans of that,” Katie told Us in June 2021, about the season 4 deckhand. “He says he’ll always keep it.”

 The pair called it quits before Jack joined the Bravo series — where he started dating second stewardess Aesha Scott. After leaving the boat, Jack and girlfriend Kelly Hidge welcomed their first child, son Phoenix Sidney, in April 2020.

 

