Katie Flood and Jack Stirrup

Before joining season 6 of Below Deck Med, the chief stew revealed that she dated Jack and that he has a tattoo of her face on his arm.

“I know a lot of his girlfriends often aren’t the biggest fans of that,” Katie told Us in June 2021, about the season 4 deckhand. “He says he’ll always keep it.”

The pair called it quits before Jack joined the Bravo series — where he started dating second stewardess Aesha Scott. After leaving the boat, Jack and girlfriend Kelly Hidge welcomed their first child, son Phoenix Sidney, in April 2020.