Madison Stalker and Rob Westergaard

During season 5 of Below Deck Med, viewers saw Rob and Jessica More go through ups and downs in their relationship. The duo called it quits once they left the boat — but the deckhand later sparked romance rumors with another Below Deck star.

Madison, who appeared in season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, later revealed that she was dating Rob in early 2020 before he ghosted her.

“So a domino effect thing happened where things progressed really quickly. And I haven’t dated anyone or been this emotionally invested in someone in years,” the second stew recalled during a since-deleted interview with Bravo Confessionals in October 2020, noting that he pulled back completely after that. “I’m not kidding you when I say this. I knew I did nothing wrong. I did everything right and two weeks went by without him even acknowledging a text message.”

Rob, for his part, has not publicly acknowledged the relationship or Madison’s comments.