Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

‘Below Deck’ Franchise Couples That Got Together Outside of Their Seasons

By
Madison Stalker and Rob Westergaard Below Deck Franchise Couples That Happened Outside of Their Seasons
 Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo (2)
5
4 / 5
podcast

Madison Stalker and Rob Westergaard

During season 5 of Below Deck Med, viewers saw Rob and Jessica More go through ups and downs in their relationship. The duo called it quits once they left the boat — but the deckhand later sparked romance rumors with another Below Deck star.

Madison, who appeared in season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, later revealed that she was dating Rob in early 2020 before he ghosted her. 

“So a domino effect thing happened where things progressed really quickly. And I haven’t dated anyone or been this emotionally invested in someone in years,” the second stew recalled during a since-deleted interview with Bravo Confessionals in October 2020, noting that he pulled back completely after that. “I’m not kidding you when I say this. I knew I did nothing wrong. I did everything right and two weeks went by without him even acknowledging a text message.”

Rob, for his part, has not publicly acknowledged the relationship or Madison’s comments. 

Back to top