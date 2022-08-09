Natasha Webb and David White

After sparking romance rumors in season 7, Natasha and David confirmed that they hooked up before working on Home together. The chef clarified that it was meant to be a secret because the chief stew still had a boyfriend when they first got together.

The pair’s connection took a turn during the season when David grew frustrated with their private romance and threatened to out them to the crew.

“It was just unfortunate,” Natasha told E! News in August 2022 about the dramatic breakup. “Because I didn’t want everyone to know, everything was done through text message, which is what the viewers don’t get to see. Dave’s more open and speaks about it. So you get to see his side a little more, which is where judgment can come in from people.”