Wes O’Dell and Gabriela Barragan

In April 2022, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 stew confirmed that she was dating Wes.

“It was really cute. In St. Thomas, they wear these bangle bracelets. It has like a little horseshoe on it — or like a hook. And if it’s facing outward, it means you’re open. And if it’s facing the other way, it means that you’re taken. So when he gave me the bracelet, he put it on me with the horseshoe, meaning closed,” Gabriela told the “Gangplank Report” podcast about the Below Deck season 9 alum. “And I looked at him like, ‘Oh!’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Awww, that’s so cute.’”