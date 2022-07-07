Captain Sandy

In response to Eddie’s comments about the Below Deck cast’s salary, Captain Sandy noted that she wasn’t of the same opinion.

“All I know is negotiation is an art either you’re good at it or you’re not,” the captain told Us in July 2022. “There [is] no favoritism here. It’s about budgets and that’s really the reality of it. And if we were paid lower than the rest, I don’t know what to say about that. I love what I do. You show up because of the passion in what you do [and] the money comes in other ways.”