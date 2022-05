Glenn Shephard

“Salaries, as far as I’m concerned, are normal. I don’t have any issue with the salaries,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “We do very well in tips. We get tips, whether there’s cameras or not, and often they’re very good. But I think during the show, they’re, maybe, even a little bit better. So, I have no complaints about money.”