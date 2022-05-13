Kate Chastain

In October 2019, the former chef stew offered some insight about how tips factor into a successful paycheck for the crew.

“On a yacht of that size, [a good tip] would be $5,000 a person, for seven days of work,” the Florida native explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Five grand a crew member, usually. Our charters are a little bit shorter, just so we can make the show, [but] everything else is exactly the same. So, it’s prorated. We usually get around $2,000 to$ 2,500. Anything less than $1,000 would be depressing, which sounds crazy, doesn’t it?”