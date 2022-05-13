Kelley Johnson

After filming several seasons for Below Deck, the bosun admitted that the paycheck wasn’t worth an onscreen return.

“I would do another season and I’ve been asked back. It’s just the monetary [aspect]. And the stress you go through,” Johnson told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in January 2021. “For me, the monetary value that they pay the crew members just isn’t enough for how long you have to deal with the show. Because you’re only six weeks worth of filming and then you’ve got, you know, the few months before it airs.”