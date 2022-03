Caroline Bedol (‘Below Deck’)

Left During: Season 6 of Below Deck

Reason for Exit: Caroline struggled with several health issues while onboard. Following Chandler Brooks‘ departure from the boat, Caroline gave her two days notice to Kate and Josiah Carter. The next morning the third stew refused to work so Kate and Josiah attempted to push Caroline to leave immediately. Caroline left the boat in tears after recounting the experience to Captain Lee.