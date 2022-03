Mathew Shea (‘Below Deck Mediterranean’)

Left During: Season 6 of Below Deck Med

Reason for Exit: Mathew left his crew scrambling when a knee injury forced him off the boat for the beginning of the first charter. He eventually returned — only to once again dramatically storm off after drinking too much during a night out. Captain Sandy ended up taking Mathew back, but she later voiced her concerns when it came to his unreliability.