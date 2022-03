Raquel “Rocky” Dakota (‘Below Deck’)

Left During: Season 3 of Below Deck

Reason for Exit: Rocky’s exit may have been brief, but it was certainly memorable. The third stew had enough after Chef Leon announced his exit, so Rocky dove off the yacht while they were on charter. After a nearby boat brought the third stew back, Rocky offered to stay and later in the season shocked her coworkers when she revealed her past hookups with Eddie.