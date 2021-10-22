Chef Mathew’s Multiple Exits

The chef originally left during the first charter due to a leg injury that required medical attention. Mathew Shea returned, only to later quit during a crew night out.

“They can find some f–ker to do their s–t. Good luck. You’ll have some f–king asshole chef now,” Mathew said as he hit multiple production cameras following a fight with his costars.

The Below Deck Med star explained to Us that he felt like leaving was the best option at the time.

“They had issues with me. I left; I abandoned the first day … and then, like, I obviously bothered them at this dinner,” he noted. “There was a lot of tension at that dinner and alcohol involved and sometimes you just need to remove yourself from bad situations.”

The next morning Mathew returned, but Captain Sandy explained that she had already requested another chef because she thought he left for good. Mathew stayed to help cook for the guests while the replacement chef was in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mathew ended up finishing the rest of the season but accused Captain Sandy of being “one of the worst captains” he has ever worked with during the season 6 reunion.