2020

While filming season 5, Sandy said that Hannah “learned her lesson” after their past issues on the boat.

“She’s a very different person than when we first started. She’s growing, emotionally, evolving. It’s nice to see,” she told Us in May 2020, noting there was one issue that had already arose. “[Malia] walked in on Hannah talking about her. She’s like, ‘I’m right here, Hannah, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’ My concern was her and Hannah this season.”

Sandy continued: “And I’m going to see how that plays out, because obviously we all end on a great note, because that’s how we want to end. Like we say our goodbyes, and now it’s our hellos. Now we’re going to see how well they do.”

Later that year, fans watched Hannah get fired for not providing a prescription for the Valium before boarding The Wellington.