2021

Following Hannah’s dramatic exit, the chief stew said she felt like “there was some weird competitive thing” going on when it came to Sandy.

“But I don’t think we were competing on our work positions. I think she was competitive with me on the TV side of things.” she explained during an episode of the “Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister” podcast in March 2021.

One month later, Sandy shut down Hannah’s comments and noted that their issues were limited to their work.

“That’s not true. I’m a real captain and I expect a level of service,” Sandy told Showbiz CheatSheet in April 2021. “Hannah was there for the camera. I was there as a captain. Two different things. I actually care about yachting. And I care about my job. I’m a captain and she waits tables.”