2021

According to Sandy, her former costar was “still angry” with her even though the firing was about Maritime Law.

“It’s so hard because for me, it wasn’t personal. It’s about my career,” Sandy told Us in September 2021. “When a crew member shows me something and three other crew members are copied on it, my hands are tied. Yeah. I can’t.”

Sandy added: “Hannah, she’s got her dream. She’s living her dream. She wanted a baby. Sometimes in my past, I have done things that I wasn’t aware of subconsciously because I wanted out. But my behavior was the way out because I didn’t know how to get out. I kind of feel, like, maybe that was some of her. But I wish her the best.”