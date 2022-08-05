Could We See Hannah Ferrier on ‘Below Deck Down Under’?

While Ferrier was fired, Cronin told Us it doesn’t affect her eligibility to appear on another show in the franchise. When asked whether she would join the Below Deck Down Under cast now that she’s in Australia, the producer said he was open to the idea.

“She could be [part of the show],” he said, revealing, “She’s not, but she could be. She’s actually kind of retired from yachting and has a baby and kind of a new life.”

Cronin teased, “She may come back. It happens sometimes if people take some time off of themselves and then come back to yachting and there’s nothing wrong with Hannah’s qualifications to be top class chief stew.”