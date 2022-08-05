How Scripted Are the Shows?

Cronin told Us that the Below Deck series are “zero scripted” unlike many reality TV shows. “These are Yachtys, they’re real kids. And it’s very important to us that they have a real experience, a real yachting experience,” he said. “The way we look at it is we have a six week shoot and we have to capture everything that happens.”

The Bravo employee confessed that it’s “really hard to capture everything” during that time span which doesn’t leave room to stop and direct the workers on what to say. “We don’t spend any time telling anybody what to do. That’s for sure. If we say anything to them about how they could help us out or be better it’s, ‘please talk,’” Cronin explained. “The most common thing is the, like, you’ll have two stews making a bed and they’re in total silence. So, we’ll go the cameraman and say, ‘Guys how about a conversation?’ And then we’ll leave.”