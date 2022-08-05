Where Do Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux Stand?

Following their time on season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Dani Soares made headlines for their paternity scandal. In April 2021, Soares revealed she was pregnant and news quickly spread that it was Cerza Lanaux’s child. It wasn’t until January 2022 that the North Carolina native confirmed he was the father of Soares baby girl, Lilly Rose.

“It’s such a personal thing between the two of them,” Cronin told Us of the drama. “I will say I’m sad, you know, I’m glad there’s a new person and all but I’m kind of sad that they have to live, you know, in different continents and that they didn’t have it sorted.”

He continued: “Those two did not have this sorted out. They didn’t have a plan for how they were gonna be a family. That never existed on either one of their parts.” Despite all the controversy surrounding the arrival of Lilly, Cronin said he’s happy to see Soares “thriving as a single mother.” He noted that Cerza Lanaux is “doing the best he can.”