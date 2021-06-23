Another Below Deck Baby

The former stew, who confirmed the news on social media before part one of the reunion aired, revealed that she was expecting a baby.

“Dani and I are pregnant at the same time. It’s so cool!” Alli gushed about her exciting news.

Gary admitted that he didn’t know his ex was pregnant, but said that he was happy for her.

“She told me when I spoke to her that her boyfriend treats her well and treats her like a princess, and at the end of the day as long as Alli is happy then I am happy,” he added.