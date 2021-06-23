Gary Had a Girlfriend

Alli dropped the bombshell that Gary had a girlfriend when he joined the boat during part two of the Below Deck reunion.

“We were in a very complicated relationship. I hadn’t seen her for eight months prior to me coming on the show. Not seeing someone for eight months and growing apart in those months … do we put a label on that? No,” Gary explained after the big reveal.

For Alli, this was a major reason why she felt like it wasn’t fair for Sydney to be so mad about their situation with Gary.

“I did everything I could to be respectful in a situation but at the end of the day, when you sleep with someone when they are in a relationship, I feel like that voids you being able to treat me the way you treated me,” Alli told Sydney.