Jean-Luc is the Father of Dani’s Baby

“Let’s put it this way. This baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy,” Dani finally confirmed. “He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

Dani opened up about the negativity that she saw online from people like Jean-Luc’s mother and how she struggled with that.

“Obviously, I say during the whole season that I want to be a mom and have a family, but I wanted a family. That was my plan. That was my vision. I would not choose to move to a new country where I don’t know anybody and choose to have a child with a 24-year-old boy that I barely knew,” she emotionally revealed. “I did not plan that. I am just going with this now and I am sure my little baby girl is going to be amazing.”