The Crew’s Thoughts on Jean-Luc’s Work Ethic

The Below Deck stars didn’t hold back when they spoke about the deckhand’s absent approach to his job, with chief stew Daisy referring to Jean-Luc as “absolutely moronic” while explaining why she refused to let Dani take the blame for Jean-Luc not completing his duties during their night shifts.

Colin also opened up about his relationship with Jean-Luc throughout the season, some of which fans didn’t get to see.

“I didn’t specifically get on with J.L. from the start, we didn’t click. But I felt like he kind of didn’t want to take instructions from Gary or myself sometimes,” the chief engineer said. “That was just his attitude towards work.”

Captain Glenn, who applauded Sydney for her hard work in comparison, added: “He just didn’t get the urgency of what is going on.”