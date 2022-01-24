Gary King (First Mate)

After a tumultuous introduction to the Below Deck franchise, Gary is giving things another go.

According to his bio, Gary may rule the deck department “with an iron fist,” but he is also “never the type to leave a party first.”

“I feel like I was the case of a little drama last season. I am not going to have sex with the first chick that throws herself at me,” the first mate says in a confessional before locking lips with several of his costars. “Gary’s new leaf has been turned!”