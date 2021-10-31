Gary’s Love Triangle With Alli and Sydney

During the season 2 Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, Alli and Sydney called out Gary for not admitting that he had a girlfriend while trying to hook up with both of them at various times throughout filming.

Gary, for his part, explained that he was in “a very complicated relationship” at the time.

“I hadn’t seen her for eight months prior to me coming on the show. Not seeing someone for eight months and growing apart in those months … do we put a label on that? No,” the bosun detailed during the June 2021 episode.

Since then, Sydney has been in a new relationship and Allie welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Benny Thompson in August 2021.