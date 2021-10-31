Glenn’s Major Accident

After dealing with a prior issue on the yacht, the deck crew weren’t prepared for the crash that followed immediately after that .

Glenn Shepard admitted that “hitting the dock like that can be a season ending incident,” according to an interview with E! News in May 2021.

Colin MacRae later weighed in on what caused the accident.

“To this day we have no idea what exactly went wrong. Which kinda sucks because if we knew why, we would be able to fix whatever went wrong,” he wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “It’s like when your computer sometimes freezes without any warning or explanation. Just terrible luck I guess…”