Jean-Luc and Dani’s Baby

Even though Dani didn’t want to speak badly about Jean-Luc, especially when he wasn’t present to explain his side of the story, her cast members had plenty of opinions about his reaction to her pregnancy.

“She’s working so hard. She’s doing 12-hour days. She’s trying to get herself prepared as best as she can. And it is incredibly disgusting and frustrating that [Jean-Luc] won’t even acknowledge the situation,” Alli Dore said during the June 2021 reunion. “My heart breaks for Dani but she is so strong. I know that she can do this without him and will be better off.”