Jenna and Adam’s Tumultuous Relationship

Sparks were flying when the chief stew and the chef initially met during season 1 of the Bravo series. Throughout the season though, the duo found themselves not only at odds with one another but with their fellow crew members as well.

During the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, Madison Stalker admitted that she felt “excluded” by her boss while she focused on her relationship and claimed Jenna made the second stew’s life “a living hell” on board.

Madison and Jenna made up during the June 2020 virtual reunion episode after the chief stew issued an apology to her team. That same month, Jenna, who is no longer seeing Adam, said some of the concerns were blown out of proportion.

“There’s definitely a misconception about how often we were engaged in PDA when other people were around that just people weren’t around for it, and it wasn’t excessive by any means,” she told The Daily Dish at the time. “The second I felt happy and excited to find somebody that I really connected with, every force was coming at us to try and tear that down, and that was heartbreaking for me.”