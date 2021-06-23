Discussed His Mother’s Comments

Dani spoke about how the lack of contact between her and Jean-Luc extended to his family as well, specifically after his mother left an offensive comment about her.

“Gross is a woman who uses a man because she’s so desperate to be a mom,” Dani recalled reading about herself on social media.

But Jean-Luc clarified that his mother said that “out of anger,” and that he has confronted her about it since.

“I didn’t agree with it. I told her to take it down. I didn’t like for things to be said in terms of Dani that way, and I hope she wouldn’t have liked for things said about me in regards to that way,” he told Cohen, 53, during his individual conversation later in the reunion.