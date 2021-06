Update Since the Finale

Even though Jean-Luc was encouraged to fix things with Dani before she gave birth, the end of the reunion episode revealed that the pair have not yet spoken.

Following the taping of his interview, Jean-Luc revealed on Instagram that on June 20 he received a message from his ex on WhatsApp. This is the first time the former costars have seemingly been in contact since she blocked him in December 2020.