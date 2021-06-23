Wants To Be There For His Child

“The fact that people are telling me that I want nothing to do with this child, it’s really tearing me up,” Jean-Luc revealed about the online reaction to the situation so far. “All my friends and all my family know the type of person that I am and know that I want everything to do with that child, if it is mine.”

The Bravo personality said that he wanted to be as present as possible in the child’s life and that it was “f–king killing” him that he hadn’t been so far.

“I really want me and Dani to work together on this. But she told me that if this was my child, she would never throw dirt on my name to our child,” he shared. “I wanna be there for the birth, as much as Dani probably doesn’t want me there. I was told a date, and I’ve been counting down the days until I hear something.”