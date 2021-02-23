Reality TV

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Reunion Revelations: Everything We Learned

Elizabeth Frankini Instagram James Hough Says Elizabeth Frankini One-Night Stand Below Deck Season 8 Reunion Revelations
 Laurent Basset/Bravo; Courtesy of Elizabeth Frankini/Instagram
James Says Elizabeth Would’ve Been a One-Night Stand

James and Elizabeth struggled to get on the same page about their future during the season. At the reunion, he admitted that Elizabeth would have been a one-night stand if they weren’t on a boat together.

“It was a boatmance, for sure, but I was open to the idea of it becoming a relationship,” Elizabeth admitted.

After James noted it was “never going to last” between them, Captain Lee weighed in.

“I happen to think if it hadn’t happened on a boat, it would have been just a one-night stand from James’ point of view,” the captain quipped.

James confirmed his theory, replying, “Seems like you know me well.”

