‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Reunion Revelations: Everything We Learned

Josiah Was Supposed to Fill in for Elizabeth

Former Below Deck stew Josiah Carter was “waiting in the wings” to replace Elizabeth after she was let go, Cohen revealed.

”But the coronavirus derailed those plans. He was literally waiting at the airport, ready to go,” he explained.

Captain Lee added that Josiah, who appeared on season 6 of Below Deck in 2018, would have fit in with the rest of the crew.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” the captain said. “He knows what needs to be done. He observes what needs to be done. His anticipation of guests’ needs is remarkable. And that’s what it takes.”