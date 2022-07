Chris Brown

Following his season 5 firing, Chris opted out of attending the Below Deck reunion. He later addressed his departure with former coworker Kate Chastain.

“I don’t think I was given the tools to succeed and I just kind of ended up taking the fall for you know a couple other, a lot of other, shortcomings on the boat,” the deckhand explained during an episode of the “After Deck with Kate Chastain” podcast in October 2017.