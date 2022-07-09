Peter Hunziker

The Below Deck Med alum was not invited to attend the season 5 reunion after he was fired for posting an offensive meme that featured a Black woman in shackles.

“A little over 3 months ago, someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it. I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive,” the deckhand wrote via Instagram in June 2020 amid his termination. “To all those I have hurt and offended, please know that I am genuinely sorry. I have always supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people. Be safe, stay well, and always think before you post. With love, Pete.”